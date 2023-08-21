Fundraiser started for Glenview brothers shot to death

Glenview brothers Carlos Guzman, 19, and Jose Guzman, 16, died from gunshot wounds Saturday on the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace, Cook County sheriff's officials said. A fundraiser has been started for the Guzman family. Courtesy of GoFundMe

Anette Guzman, an older sister of a Glenbrook South High School graduate and a current student at Glenbrook North both shot and killed Saturday, has started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Guzman family.

Carlos Guzman, 19, and Jose Guzman, 16, died from gunshot wounds fired about 9:06 p.m. Saturday on the 10400 block of Michael Todd Terrace, Cook County sheriff's officials said.

Both victims lived in the complex.

Carlos Guzman, whom his sister said worked for UPS, graduated from Glenbrook South in 2022. Jose Guzman was an incoming junior at Glenbrook North.

The Cook County medical examiner said Jose Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:22 p.m. The office ruled the death a homicide.

Carlos Guzman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he later was pronounced dead, officials said.

On the GoFundMe page, Anette Guzman said Jose Guzman was shot while shielding a 3-year-old nephew from gunshots.

The brothers were the only sons of Carlos and Azucena Guzman, said Anette Guzman, who also has a sister, Andrea.

Anette Guzman wrote donations gained through the fund will go toward medical, funeral and burial expenses.

By early Monday morning, 336 donors, many anonymous, had raised $17,592 toward a $50,000 goal.

"The Glenbrook South High School community was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of current student Jose Guzman and alum Carlos Guzman on Saturday evening," according to a statement by Glenbrook High School District 225. "Student services staff members will be available at school to support students during this difficult time."

The district said Aracely Canchola, assistant principal for student services, would be available at (847) 486-4550 or by email at acanchola@glenbrook225.org.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call sheriff's detectives at (708) 865-4896.