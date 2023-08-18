 

Man charged with threatening candidate for Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 school board

  • Christopher M. Strong

    Christopher M. Strong

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/18/2023 12:16 PM

A Winfield man has been charged with threatening a public official over her stance on how the Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 school board should handle controversial books.

Christopher M. Strong, 55, of the 26W0-99 block of Houghton Lane in Winfield, faces two felony counts.

 

Both counts allege Strong mailed a handwritten letter to Amanda "Amy" Erkenswick on March 31. Erkenswick was a school board candidate at the time.

The letter said, "Book-burning evangelical (vulgar epithet) watch your back, psycho," according to DuPage County court records.

The charges were filed on Aug. 3. Strong was arrested Wednesday. As of Friday morning, he was being held in the DuPage County jail on $50,000 bail.

Strong would need to post $5,000 bond to be freed pretrial. If he posts bond, he is prohibited from contacting Erkenswick. His next court date is Sept. 11.

Erkenswick was part of a slate of candidates endorsed by Awake Illinois, a conservative political group based in Naperville.

