North Shore notes: School supply drive; Northbrook artist honored

Donate shoes, school supplies

The Winnetka office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago will hold a shoe and school supply donation drive for Cradles to Crayons through Thursday, Aug. 24. Members of the community are invited to drop off new shoes and school supplies at 839 Elm St. weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Cradles to Crayons' mission is to provide children from birth through age 12 with the everyday essentials they need to thrive -- at home, at school, and at play. The most requested items include notebooks, folders, pencils, rulers, scissors, crayons, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, erasers, and backpacks.

For more information, contact Stacy Burgoon at (773) 559-5100 or sburgoon@bhhschicago.com.

Last call for chamber golf

The Glenview Chamber of Commerce's annual golf outing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenview Park Golf Club, 800 Shermer Road.

After the 11:30 a.m. check-in there's a noon lunch, then it's off to the links where golfers of all levels can compete for awards, on-course prizes and purchase raffle tickets. There will be a cash bar and appetizers.

There are different price levels for Glenview chamber members and nonmembers. For information and to register, visit glenviewchamber.com.

Northbrook artist recognized

Glenbrook North Class of 2005 graduate Jenny Lam, a former student in the Glenbrook Academy of International Studies, was named among Huffington Post's fourth list of "Culture Shifters" for 2023 -- an 11-person list of "artists, activists, entertainers and entrepreneurs who are shaping today's culture."

Lam, who specializes in photography, recently had a solo show at the Chicago Public Library featuring photos she's taken with her iPhone 5s of various city sights. In September, she'll have a showing of more of her photos in a pair of international exhibitions in South Korea and Italy.

"I always felt very proud to be Chinese and to be able to teach people about my culture more," Lam, the daughter of Hong Kong immigrants who was the sole Asian student in her class, told HuffPost.

Lam likes to bring her work to people in unconventional settings, such as the basement of a chapel or in a shoe store, said the HuffPost story on the Northbrook native. Lam also is interested in highlighting other artists' work, which she displays in her online platform, "Artists on the Lam."

Run/walk for a cause

The Cove School in Northbrook, which teaches children with complex learning disabilities and other disorders and provides them with life strategies, is holding its 12th 5K Community Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Independence Grove North Bay Pavilion in Libertyville.

People can attend individually, as teams or even virtually. Volunteers also are being sought. Race packet pickup will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Cove School, 350 Lee Road, Northbrook.

Prerace activities will include a deejay, with participants receiving a bagel breakfast after they finish. No dogs, bicycles or skates are allowed at Independence Grove.

To register, visit bit.ly/cove5k2023. For more information, contact Emma Jones at ejones@coveschool.org.

Another reason to Hustle

The Glenview Sunrise Rotary Club's Hero Hustle, in partnership with Glenview Firefighters Local 4186, will be held at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 10 through Glenview neighborhoods starting at 2000 Harrison St.

The annual event raises funds for Sunrise Rotary's service projects.

There are milelong, 5- and 10-kilometer races, with registration prices for adults raising after Sept. 3. Children up to 17 years old pay $5.

People may sign up at herohustle.com.

'Congress on the Corner'

Continuing his "Congress on the Corner" series visiting locations within his jurisdiction, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park will be at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Schneider will take questions and update people on his work in Washington, including gun violence prevention, climate change and health care costs.

His 10th District constituents may reserve attendance at schneider.house.gov/events.

Learn and grow

The Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry is accepting applications for its Leadership Northbrook 2023-24 program.

Participants meet monthly from September through April for site visits at public facilities and businesses. The first session for this year is Sept. 8. The program provides an opportunity for people to grow their business or career.

Past programs included sessions at UL Solutions, Glenbrook North High School, Techny Prairie Activity Center, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, village hall and many other locations.

Space is limited. There is a $300 charge to cover materials and activities.

To register and for more information, email chamber Executive Director Kathi Quinn at kathi@northbrookchamber.org.

Sugar plum fairies wanted

Open auditions for young dancers and performers in Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker" will be held in early September.

Auditions for the children's cast will be held Sept. 7, two times on Sept. 10, with a video submission for a specific role that closes at 9 p.m. Sept. 9.

All metropolitan Chicago students with dance experience that meet casting criteria are welcome to audition.

The Sept. 7 and 10 auditions will be held at Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph St. For details, visit joffrey.org/nutcracker-childrens-cast.