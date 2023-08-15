Highland Park teen charged in fatal shooting held on $5 million bail

A Lake County judge set bail at $5 million for a Highland Park teen charged in Sunday's fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Highwood boy.

Estiven Sarminento, 16, of the 900 block of Deerfield Road, would need to pay $500,000 to be released from confinement.

Because Sarminento is a juvenile, he is being held at Hulse Detention Center in Vernon Hills, according to a statement from prosecutors Tuesday.

Sarminento is being charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Omar Diaz.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Green Bay Road at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and found Diaz, who was later pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said investigators were able to identify Sarminento after gathering evidence including surveillance videos and conducting interviews.

Officials said Sarmiento approached Diaz and, after a brief conversation, Sarminento shot Diaz.

Authorities said there had been an ongoing dispute between the boys.

Sarminento is next due in court August 23.