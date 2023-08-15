 

Glenview man charged with murder posts bond

  • Isaac Thurston

    Isaac Thurston

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 8/15/2023 5:05 PM

Bail was set at $1 million for a 20-year-old Glenview man charged in connection with a stabbing death Monday in Glenview.

Isaac J. Thurston, charged with first-degree murder, appeared before Judge Lorraine Murphy at a Tuesday hearing in Skokie, court records show.

 

Taken into custody at the Cook County Jail, the clerk of the circuit court said Thurston posted the required 10% bond, or $100,000, for his release.

As a condition of the bond, Thurston was placed on electronic home monitoring, court records show.

Thurston was charged with killing Perron M. Thurston, 50, of the 1100 block of Arbor Lane.

Glenview police said officers responded around 6:36 a.m. Monday to the Arbor Lane home after a report of a stabbing.

The Glenview Fire Department took Perron Thurston to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, a spokesman said.

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Lynch brought a petition to deny bond to Isaac Thurston, but Murphy denied the petition, according to court records.

Thurston is scheduled for a status hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 29 in Skokie.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 