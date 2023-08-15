Glenview man charged with murder posts bond

Bail was set at $1 million for a 20-year-old Glenview man charged in connection with a stabbing death Monday in Glenview.

Isaac J. Thurston, charged with first-degree murder, appeared before Judge Lorraine Murphy at a Tuesday hearing in Skokie, court records show.

Taken into custody at the Cook County Jail, the clerk of the circuit court said Thurston posted the required 10% bond, or $100,000, for his release.

As a condition of the bond, Thurston was placed on electronic home monitoring, court records show.

Thurston was charged with killing Perron M. Thurston, 50, of the 1100 block of Arbor Lane.

Glenview police said officers responded around 6:36 a.m. Monday to the Arbor Lane home after a report of a stabbing.

The Glenview Fire Department took Perron Thurston to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, a spokesman said.

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Lynch brought a petition to deny bond to Isaac Thurston, but Murphy denied the petition, according to court records.

Thurston is scheduled for a status hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 29 in Skokie.