Streamwood man sentenced to 18 years for killing man during traffic dispute

A Streamwood man charged with first-degree murder following a deadly traffic dispute last year pleaded guilty to a reduced charge on July 31 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Jonathan Mejia, 20, admitted to second-degree murder in exchange for the sentence, defense lawyer Al Kola confirmed Tuesday.

Mejia, who must serve at least 50% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, received credit for the 17 months he had been in custody since his arrest.

Mejia could have faced a minimum 35-year sentence if convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Prosecutors said the altercation occurred as the victim, 46-year-old Scott Mattison of Streamwood, was backing his pickup truck into his driveway.

Mejia pulled up in a sedan and, rather than wait for Mattison to finish backing up, maneuvered around the truck.

Authorities said Mattison then drove after Mejia, overtook him and pulled in front of him, causing Mejia to stop on Bartlett Road near Oltendorf Road.

Mattison exited his truck and walked back to Mejia's vehicle, where an argument occurred, prosecutors said. They say Mattison reached into Mejia's vehicle, striking him in the face.

Authorities say Mejia subsequently shot Mattison multiple times with a handgun, then drove to the Streamwood Police Department.