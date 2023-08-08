Man charged with drunken driving in crash that killed a bicyclist in Lisle

A Woodridge man has been accused of killing a bicyclist in a drunken crash Monday afternoon in Lisle.

Salil Chander, 33, of the 4100 block of Nelson Court is being held on $1 million bail in the DuPage County jail.

He is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and one count of aggravated DUI -- causing death.

Woodridge police say they were called to Chander's home for a report of a drunken man walking around the house with a sword.

Around 5:08 p.m., the caller told police Chander had driven off in a Kia.

The Kia hit a light pole on Nelson, then went west on Green Trails Drive.

The Kia veered into the eastbound lane, hitting 64-year-old Michael North of Naperville, killing him. Chander drove off, police say. They found him near Green Trails and Ridgewood Road.

Police allege Chander's blood alcohol content was .222, more than twice the legal standard for intoxicated driving.

Chander would have to post $100,000 to be freed pretrial and wear an alcohol monitor. He has also been ordered to have no contact with two residents of the Woodridge address.