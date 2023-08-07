DuPage-based literacy programs get $230,000-plus in state grants
Updated 8/7/2023 2:01 PM
Literacy programs and libraries in the 24th state Senate District have received $265,066 in state library grants.
Carol Stream-based World Relief is receiving $100,000, Metropolitan Asian Family Services of Roselle is receiving $35,000, and Literacy DuPage in Wheaton is receiving $100,000 -- all for literacy programs. The Wood Dale Public Library District is receiving $30,066 for services and technology, state Sen. Seth Lewis announced on Monday.
