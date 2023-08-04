BMO Harris limits access at some branches after armed robberies

Authorities say these two men robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch in Addison and five other locations this summer. Courtesy of the FBI

A slew of armed robberies in the suburbs at BMO Harris Banks has prompted security measures at a number of branches, including locking doors.

On Wednesday, the FBI asked for the public's help in finding the "Bundled Bandits," two men suspected of robbing six BMO Harris locations in the South and West suburbs.

A $20,000 reward is offered for the suspects, who wear masks and hoodies to cover their faces.

The robbery spree began June 10 at a Matteson branch and was followed by heists on June 17 in Frankfort, July 1 in Bolingbrook, July 19 in Naperville, July 21 in Addison and July 28 in Woodridge, authorities said.

In a statement, BMO Harris officials said "as always our branches and ATMs are open and available to serve our customers. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our priority.

"We want to thank law enforcement for helping keep the public safe and we are standing by to fully support their investigation."

Procedures appear to differ somewhat at each location, according to customers. At a Downers Grove branch, visitors knocked on the door to gain entry.

Some customers reported they have been directed to the bank's drive-through or asked to provide ID.

Thakar Basati posted on Facebook July 24 that he went to the BMO Harris in Palatine and found the entry doors locked for security reasons. "(I) could have never imagined (this) in the suburbs," he said.

The latest crime took place around 10 a.m. July 28 at the Woodridge BMO Harris, 2413 75th St.

Two men came up to the locked front door and ordered guards to open it. After a loud bang, the glass door was shattered.

The pair left without entering the bank, the FBI said.

Both suspects were identified as Black men aged 25 to 30. On Wednesday, the FBI described one man as 6 feet or taller, about 160 pounds and wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black mask and carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

A second man was wearing a dark hoodie, a green reflective construction vest and a mask.

Anyone with information can report tips to tips.fbi.gov or (800) CALL-FBI.

• Daily Herald correspondent Brielle Conwell contributed to this report.