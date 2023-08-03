 

Half the residents of fire-damaged senior apartment building in Schaumburg remain displaced

  • While displaced residents of the fire-damaged east side of the Emerald Village Senior Apartments in Schaumburg are still moving out their belongings ahead of restoration work, their west-side neighbors largely have returned to their units.

Updated 8/3/2023 4:02 PM

Residents of the west side of the Emerald Village Senior Apartments in Schaumburg largely have returned since approval was given July 21, but those on the fire-damaged east side must finish moving out their belongings ahead of restoration efforts.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the July 14 fire at 150 W. Wise Road. At least two upper-floor units on the east side were damaged by flames while about 20 more were affected by smoke or water damage.

 

Emerald Village is still assessing the east side's damage and developing a restoration plan, Schaumburg Communications Director Allison Albrecht said.

Emerald Village Assistant Manager Julie LePine said removal of east-side residents' belongings is the next step.

The housing, medical and other needs of displaced residents are being addressed by village, county and state agencies, as well as a variety of private entities and nonprofits, Albrecht said.

"It is our understanding that residents are staying with family, at hotels, and other places," she added.

Of the 30 west-side units approved for occupancy a week after the fire, 29 of them had seen residents return by Wednesday.

During the afternoon fire and building evacuation, four residents, a firefighter and a police officer were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

