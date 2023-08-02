FBI Offers $20k Reward for Information on the "Bundled Bandits"

The FBI has announced a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to arrest and conviction of the "Bundled Bandits," the agency announced Wednesday. The two suspects are believed to be responsible for a string of bank robberies and incidents at six BMO Harris Banks in the South and West suburbs, according to a news release from the FBI's Chicago Office.

The locations include: BMO Matteson, June 10; BMO Frankfort, June 17; BMO Bolingbrook, July 1; BMO Naperville, July 19; BMO Addison, July 21; BMO Woodridge, July 28.

The Woodridge robbery occurred around 10 a.m. on July 28 at the BMO Harris Bank, 2413 75th St. Two suspects approached the front door and repeatedly directed the guards to open the door, according to police. A loud bang was heard and the door glass was found shattered, although initial reports indicated the sound may have been a gunshot, at this time it is believed that the sound was the door being impacted,

The two suspects did not enter the bank; they left the scene, officials said. Suspect 1 is described as 6 ft or taller and about 160 pounds wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black mask and carrying a black semi-automatic handgun. Suspect 2 is described wearing a dark hoodie, a green reflective construction vest and a mask.

The FBI is offering up to $20,000 in reward money due to the violence and frequency of these incidents and concerns about escalating violence. Anyone with information can report tips to tips.fbi.gov or (800) CALL-FBI.