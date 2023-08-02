District 225 board takes early look at potential Signode development

Glenbrook High School District 225 is starting to weigh the ramifications of development at the Signode property near Glenbrook South.

After conversations that included the Village of Glenview, Glenview District 34 and the Glenview Park District, the District 225 school board took an early look at a tentative site plan at its July 24 meeting.

The Signode property is at 3650 W. Lake Ave., east of Glenbrook South, across Pfingsten Road.

Glenview Community Engagement Manager David Just said the village has not received an application for a development at the site, and there has been no formal proposal.

The village shared the plan with District 225 to gain feedback, said District 225 Deputy Superintendent R.J. Gravel.

A conceptual site plan shown at the school board meeting at the Glenbrook South Lyceum displayed an image of 138 single-family and townhouse units, plus two water detention areas and a public outdoor athletic facility over 55.2 acres.

District 225's interest was twofold. It could accept a one-time impact fee of nearly $222,000 for the estimated 18.5 students a development would bring to the district. Alternatively, in lieu of impact fees, it could accept a land donation of a parking lot at the corner of Pfingsten Road and West Lake Avenue.

The potential development would have a greater affect on Glenview District 34, according to figures provided in a chart dated May 30. It would add an estimated 40 elementary students and 17 middle school students, with impact fees of more than $645,000.

Cathy Kedjidjian, District 34 executive director of communications and strategic planning, said the information and discussions are too preliminary for officials to comment on.

A diagram shown at the District 225 meeting had 110 parking stalls and five accessible parking spots. Gravel said district policy is not to take land donations, but also cited Glenbrook South parents' desire for additional parking.

"It's clearly a unique opportunity," said board member Sandra Muhlenbeck.

All board members, though, were concerned with potential safety issues caused by students crossing Pfingsten Road.

Skip Shein, with District 225 since 2003, said he'd never seen an accident but had seen "a lot of close calls."

District officials will continue discussions with the Village of Glenview and address developments at a future board meeting.