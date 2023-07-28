National Night Out at 40: Police and neighborhoods will celebrate together next week

National Night Out will celebrate its 40th year of bringing police and neighborhoods together with countless celebrations in the suburbs next week.

Police will be out in force across the suburbs Tuesday, but they'll just be looking for a good time and joining residents in celebrating the 40th year of National Night Out.

The annual community-building campaign promotes partnerships between police and residents. It also allows neighbors to get to know one another better in an effort to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

"National Night Out is one of my favorite events as we are able to show our love and support to the community, and we also get to feel the love and support from them," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said. "The connections and relationships the department builds over time with community members is so important to continue to build trust and work together in our focus to have a safe community for all."

Neighborhood block parties take place in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, generally on or around the first Tuesday in August. Texas and a few other areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.

Community celebrations of all sizes will happen over the next week in the suburbs. Here's a starter list of Tuesday events:

Arlington Heights

Neighbors can enjoy games, experience police vehicles, see a police dog demonstration, learn about forensics and how to read fingerprints, try on police gear and see how police officers and firefighters respond to a mock car accident. The event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street. For more information, visit ahpd.org/events/national-night-out/

Aurora

The city of Aurora will have 26 National Night Out events in various neighborhoods throughout the city's 10 wards. For information and locations, visit aurora-il.org/NNO2023.

Bartlett

The Bartlett Police Department will host its 30th annual National Night Out "Picnic in the Park" from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave. There will be free "hog dogs," popcorn, water and giveaways. Activities include an inflatable climbing wall and games, face painters, a balloon artist, a petting zoo and more. Glowby the Outdoor Bubble Entertainer, Division BMX Stunt Team, Bartlett High School's dance team, cheer team and drum line will perform throughout the event. For more information, visit bartlettil.gov/government/police/national-night-out.

Elgin

Elgin police officers will be hosting neighborhood parties at six locations in Elgin. Last year, more than 1,500 people joined officer Edwin Alva at 310 N. Spring St. for food, games, music and dancing and Zumba demonstrations. For a list of all locations, go to facebook.com/ElginPolice/.

Naperville

More than 45 neighborhoods have registered to host National Night Out events in Naperville. City employees from the police, fire, public works and utility departments will attend many of the neighborhood events from 5 to 8 p.m. with trucks and equipment, giveaways and information for families. A list of participating neighborhoods is available at naperville.il.us/nno.

Vernon Hills

The 26th annual National Night Out event in Vernon Hills will feature food, ice cream, music, inflatables, face painting, a water spray and more. It will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hartmann Park, 292 Oakwood Road. Visit vernonhills.org/222/National-Night-Out for more information.