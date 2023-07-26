Images: Northbrook's Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series

A pair of music acts, one a solo artist geared toward kids and their families, the other a swing-jazz group playing for everyone, performed for hundreds of audience members at Village Green Park on a recent Tuesday evening.

Rick Kelley of Wayne sang and played fun songs on an electric keyboard July 18 while children danced to the music on a patch of asphalt in front of the stage. He was followed by The Flat Cats, a six-person Chicago-based swing jazz group that also plays blues, contemporary classics and old standards.

Many of the audience members brought picnic baskets and enjoyed dinner together while seated on blankets in the shade of the park's many trees.

The performances were part of the free Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series, which runs through Aug. 8. Upcoming shows include Nanny Nikki at 6:30 p.m. and Howard and the White Boys at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 1. On Aug. 8, the fun will start with the Northbrook Theatre cast of "Matilda the Musical" at 6:30 p.m., followed by the all-women tribute cover band The Beatelles at 7:15 p.m.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The Flat Cats -- including vocalist Amanda Wolff, and Andy Schlinder, left, on baritone saxophone and Jon Kostal on tenor saxophone -- perform at Village Green Park in Northbrook July 18.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer People dance during a performance by The Flat Cats as part of Northbrook's Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Barry Rose plays drums with The Flat Cats July 18 at Village Green Park in Northbrook July 18.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Amanda Wolff sings with The Flat Cats at Village Green Park in Northbrook July 18.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer People of all ages crowd Village Green Park during a performance by The Flat Cats in Northbrook Tuesday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The fun at Northbrook's Tuesdays in the Park always starts with a family-friendly act. Here, kids dance to music from Rick Kelley July 18.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The Flat Cats, including, from left, Stuart Olsen III on guitar, Andy Schlinder on baritone saxophone, Jon Kostal on tenor saxophone and Ben Smith on bass, perform at Village Green Park in Northbrook July 18.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Rick Kelley performs the opening act, geared toward children and their families, during the Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series July 18.

