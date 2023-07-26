Glenview, Northbrook notes: National Night Out, Northbrook Grand Prix

National Night Out

• Glenview National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Gallery Park (near Park Center), Glenview. Join the Village of Glenview, Glenview Police Department and the Glenview Park District for a free event to meet your neighbors, community leaders and public safety officials. Includes Touch a Truck, food trucks, music, police dog demonstrations, inflatables, face painting, games and more. Also, try out the park district's new inclusive MOVMNT by Burke playground equipment. Win prizes for high scores and vote for its permanent home.

• Northbrook National Night Out: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join the Northbrook Park District and the Northbrook Police Department for some serious fun at the pool. The event includes DJ entertainment, games and raffles. The event will be canceled for inclement weather; check Rainout Line for updates. www.nbparks.org/events/national-night-out-2.

Northbrook Grand Prix takes over streets

The Northbrook Grand Prix returns to downtown Northbrook from 11:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, with 10 bicycle races featuring both men and women riders in professional and amateur categories, along with a family fun ride. This all-day event attracts more than 500 riders as part of the 10-day Chicago Intelligentsia Cup Series.

The 1.1-kilometer course wraps around downtown Northbrook and Village Green Park. Residents are invited to set up chairs in the parkways along the route.

The free Family Fun Ride starts at 6:15 p.m. and is open to all ages. Parents must register by 5 p.m. at the volunteer booth. Helmets are required.

Parking is available at the Metra train station lot (1401 Shermer Road), Grainger lot (1657 Shermer Road), Meadowhill Park (1501 Maple Ave.) and Techny Prairie Park (1750 Techny Road).

Road closures begin at 5 a.m.; all streets should be reopened by 11 p.m. Shermer Road traffic will be redirected.

For more information, visit intelligentsiacup.com/schedule/northbrook.

Donations at Northbrook Farmers Market

For the 14th time in its 15 years, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Northbrook Farmers Market will offer "Summer Stock Day" for the Northfield Township Food Pantry.

Attendees of the market are able to help restock pantry shelves with cleaning and personal hygiene products such as paper towels, laundry detergent, toilet paper, diapers and other items.

The market runs from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry Lane and Meadow Road.

"Last year we did really well," said Dale Duda, Northbrook Farmers Market president and manager. "(The pantry) brought one of those plastic barrels, and they had to make a couple trips. People were very generous."

Great golf at The Glen Club

The Korn Ferry Tour's NV5 Invitational continues through Sunday, July 30, at The Glen Club, 2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview.

The Korn Ferry Tour is where golfers -- such as Northbrook's Nick Hardy -- play to earn a spot on the larger PGA Tour.

Grounds tickets are priced at $20 for adults, with more private accommodations also available.

Visit nv5invitational.com for tickets and information.

Park Center Sprint Triathlon reloads

After a three-year pause, the Glenview Park District's Park Center Sprint Triathlon is back, Sunday, July 30, for a 21st year.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. at Park Center, 2400 Chestnut Ave., the race offers a 300-yard pool swim at Splash Landings, a 10-mile bike through The Glen and a 5-kilometer run around Gallery Park.

There is also an "Aquabike" division that maintains the triathlon's first two legs but nixes the running portion.

All contestants must provide their 300-yard swimming times in advance, for both Sprint Triathlon and Aquabike. The Sprint Triathlon is suitable for fitness levels for people 12 and older.

For information, costs, and to register, visit glenviewparks.org.