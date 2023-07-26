District 225 appoints second interim principal for Glenbrook North

The Glenbrook High School District 225 board of education approved a second interim principal to carry Glenbrook North through the 2023-24 school year.

Out of closed session in the board's July 24 meeting, the board appointed Steve Bild as co-principal.

Bild will join Marina Scott in the interim position. Scott, a retired administrator previously at Fremd and Libertyville high schools, was appointed June 26.

Bild and Scott will jointly succeed former Principal Jason Markey, who after three years at Glenbrook North is now an assistant superintendent for academics at Hinsdale High School District 86. Markey was appointed by District 86 on May 25.

Retirees are limited in the number of days they can work, necessitating two interim principals, district Superintendent Charles Johns said in a release.

Bild retired from Community High School District 99 in Downers Grove, where he served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Subsequently he mentored first-year principals and led development activities through the DuPage County Regional Office of Education.

Bild also has worked as a student teaching supervisor at the University of Illinois and as a principal intern supervisor and adjunct instructor at the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Both Bild and Scott will work with principal liaison Ryan Bretag, the District 225 director of teaching and learning, in the 2023-24 school year.