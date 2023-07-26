3 charged with stealing 45 iPhones from Bloomingdale Verizon store

Two women and a boy have been charged with burglarizing a Verizon Wireless store in Bloomingdale and stealing nearly $45,000 worth of phones.

Bail was set Wednesday morning at $100,000 each for Alisa Velcu, 32, of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, and Mariana Iordache, 47, of the 0-100 block of East State Parkway in Schaumburg.

The boy, who authorities believe to be 16, is being detained until his next court appearance.

All three are charged with burglary and theft. Also, Iordache and the boy are charged with possession of burglary tools.

The three are accused of breaking into a locked drawer around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the store at 370 W. Army Trail Road and taking 45 iPhones. They were arrested about 20 minutes later.

Authorities say the total value of the phones is $43,000 to $45,000.

Iordache is due to be arraigned on Aug. 23, and Velcu on Aug. 24. The boy's next court date is July 31.