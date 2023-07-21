 

'Dirty, rotten politics': Talks between Elk Grove Village and fire district heat up

  • The Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District, 1415 E. Algonquin Road, would be dissolved under a proposed deal with Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect and Des Plaines.

      The Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District, 1415 E. Algonquin Road, would be dissolved under a proposed deal with Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect and Des Plaines. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • At their monthly board meeting Thursday night, Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District trustees said they would recuse themselves from a vote on a proposed agreement with three municipalities.

      At their monthly board meeting Thursday night, Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District trustees said they would recuse themselves from a vote on a proposed agreement with three municipalities. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • A data center developer's proposal to purchase and tear down 57 single-family homes in the Roppolo subdivision of unincorporated Elk Grove Township is on hold amid tense negotiations over fire protection services in the area.

    A data center developer's proposal to purchase and tear down 57 single-family homes in the Roppolo subdivision of unincorporated Elk Grove Township is on hold amid tense negotiations over fire protection services in the area. Daily Herald File Photo 2019

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 7/21/2023 9:15 PM

Elk Grove Village officials say the proposed data center redevelopment of an unincorporated residential subdivision -- and millions of dollars for the homeowners who have agreed to sell -- won't happen unless the Elk Grove Rural Fire Protection District finally agrees to let the village and two other towns take over fire and emergency medical services there.

But members of the fire board -- who all live in the Roppolo subdivision and have pending sales contracts with the developer -- say the two issues are separate. And, they'd be violating conflict-of-interest provisions in state law by voting on the intergovernmental agreement as currently drafted.

 

"They've stuck us between a rock and a hard place," said Heather Maldonado, one of the five elected members of the fire district board. "It's between us voting illegally on something potentially, and our neighbors are happy, or we don't vote on it, our neighbors are pissed."

"It's just a threat," board member Dawn Jablonski added. "Dirty, rotten politics. That's what it is."

The fire board has been negotiating with officials in Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect and Des Plaines for years over a deal. It would allow the municipal fire departments to service the area now covered by the district -- 57 single-family homes in the Roppolo neighborhood north of Landmeier Road, four mobile home parks along Touhy Avenue and Elmhurst Road, and several industrial and commercial properties on either side of Higgins Road.

Annexations by the towns, and the resulting shrinking tax base, have left the district nearly insolvent.

Fire district trustees say negotiations were moving along in recent months, until Elk Grove Village Manager Matt Roan sent a letter July 13 to Stream Data Centers, copied to the fire district. He wrote the village won't consider the company's petition for annexation and a special use for operation of three data center buildings and an electric substation -- unless the district inks the agreement by July 28.

The fire board "has continually refused to move forward with this agreement," Roan wrote. "Most notably, the entire board of trustees for the district are seeking to sell off their ownership within the district as part of your development's acquisition of their properties without resolving this matter."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mayor Craig Johnson said the data center project "can't survive without" the village's water and sewer services.

"If the fire district doesn't agree to it, it's all off with Stream," Johnson said. "We've danced long enough."

Carlos Maldonado, Heather's husband and the fire board president, said village officials "convoluted" redevelopment of the Roppolo subdivision with discussions over the fire services agreement.

"The (intergovernmental agreement) and annexation are two different monsters. They have no co-relationship," said Maldonado, adding that village officials could annex their properties right now if they wanted to. "You don't go to negotiate with somebody giving them ultimatums."

He said the fire board and municipalities agreed in principle "on most things" during a meeting Wednesday. But the next day, a business owner sent the board a letter saying the five trustees would be violating state law by voting on an agreement in which they have a personal financial interest.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The three trustees present for a district board meeting Thursday night -- both Maldonados and Jablonski, whose husband, Jim, also is on the board -- said they would abstain from a vote.

Carlos Maldonado said they could take a vote if one key provision in the agreement were struck. It calls on the district to resolve objections to the creation of one of three special service areas the towns established to fund their future fire protection costs.

The Maldonados and Dawn Jablonski helped circulate petitions of their fellow neighbors that put the new taxing area on hold in February.

Carlos Maldonado said the towns' decisions to establish the new tax districts were "unilateral," and residents legally objected to them.

The key issue for the fire board appears to be disposition of the district's assets -- its tanker truck and the fire station at 1415 E. Algonquin Road.

"Everything comes down to money," Carlos Maldonado said. "We want to be fairly compensated for the assets that we have. We want them to also feel that they are fairly compensated for the services when and if we dissolve."

Voters ultimately would have to approve the district's dissolution as early as the March 2024 election.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Data centers the latest proposal for Elk Grove Twp. subdivision, and homeowners are listening
Related Article
Data centers the latest proposal for Elk Grove Twp. subdivision, and homeowners are listening
 
Hours before vote, objection filed to new Elk Grove taxing districts
Related Article
Hours before vote, objection filed to new Elk Grove taxing districts
 
Elk Grove Village setting up new taxing districts for fire service in unincorporated areas
Related Article
Elk Grove Village setting up new taxing districts for fire service in unincorporated areas
 
Mount Prospect moving ahead with plan to provide emergency services in Elk Grove Township
Related Article
Mount Prospect moving ahead with plan to provide emergency services in Elk Grove Township
 
Warehouse developer backs out of Elk Grove Township plan
Related Article
Warehouse developer backs out of Elk Grove Township plan
 
Neighbors plan to fight new warehouse coming to Elk Grove Village
Related Article
Neighbors plan to fight new warehouse coming to Elk Grove Village
 
Elk Grove Township homeowners sue to block warehouse in backyards
Related Article
Elk Grove Township homeowners sue to block warehouse in backyards
 
Developer, Elk Grove Township homeowners negotiate as annexation deal looms
Related Article
Developer, Elk Grove Township homeowners negotiate as annexation deal looms
 
Nearly two dozen willing to sell homes to make way for warehouse near Elk Grove
Related Article
Nearly two dozen willing to sell homes to make way for warehouse near Elk Grove
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 