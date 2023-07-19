Woman charged in Fox Lake hit-and-run that killed North Chicago man
Updated 7/19/2023 6:38 PM
A Spring Grove woman has been arrested for a May 29 hit-and-run crash in Fox Lake that killed a 39-year-old North Chicago man, authorities announced Wednesday
In addition to allegations she fled the scene and failed to render aid, Brittany Marble, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office. She has been released on bond pending trial.
About 2 a.m. May 29, police responded to Wilmot Road just north of Paddock Drive and found Edgar Torres-Flores lying in the roadway.
Police believe he was standing outside his vehicle, which had become stuck in a ditch, near the road when Marbles' vehicle struck him.
Torres-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.