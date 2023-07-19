Woman charged in Fox Lake hit-and-run that killed North Chicago man

A Spring Grove woman has been arrested for a May 29 hit-and-run crash in Fox Lake that killed a 39-year-old North Chicago man, authorities announced Wednesday

In addition to allegations she fled the scene and failed to render aid, Brittany Marble, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office. She has been released on bond pending trial.

About 2 a.m. May 29, police responded to Wilmot Road just north of Paddock Drive and found Edgar Torres-Flores lying in the roadway.

Police believe he was standing outside his vehicle, which had become stuck in a ditch, near the road when Marbles' vehicle struck him.

Torres-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.