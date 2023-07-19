Some residents of fire-damaged Schaumburg senior apartments can move back soon

Preliminary work for the restoration of the fire-damaged Emerald Village Senior Apartments in Schaumburg is underway, with residents of the less damaged west side expected to return by early next week. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A time frame is taking shape for the restoration of the Emerald Village Senior Apartments in Schaumburg, whose residents were displaced by a fire Friday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, only eight residents were still without temporary housing, Schaumburg Communications Director Allison Albrecht said.

The village's Nursing & Senior Services Division has been assisting those residents with medical needs as necessary. Officials were unaware Wednesday of any residents still receiving medical attention as a result of the fire, Albrecht added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Residents of the less affected west side of the building are likely to be able to return by early next week, Emerald Village Assistant Manager Julie LePine said.

However, it could take about two weeks before an assessment of the east side's damage and estimated repair time is available, she added.

Repair estimates are being made for the building's electrical, fire, elevator and sprinkler systems.

Albrecht said the village has been inspecting all units and common areas of the building.

Plans for the renovation of the heavily damaged east side will be reviewed by village staff through the permitting process. Officials will do what they can to expedite the process as much as possible, Albrecht said.

The building at 150 W. Wise Road was evacuated during the fire, with four residents, a firefighter and a police officer taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Nearby Robert Frost Junior High School at 320 W. Wise Road was used as a reunification point for the residents.