Ripe and ready: Northbrook Farmers Market highlights

It won't last long due to the seasonal nature of fresh fruit, but ripe peaches and bright red cherries from Michigan briefly are coexisting at the Northbrook Farmers Market.

In its 15th season, the farmers market runs from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11 in a parking lot at the southeast corner of Meadow Road and Cherry Lane. It has had 2,000 weekly visitors, said Dale Duda, market manager and president of the Northbrook Farmers Market Association.

"It's been going great," Duda said. "On our opening day we had a record number of people come. It's really fantastic."

Twenty booths offer a variety of items and services, including fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, baked goods, fudge, meat and eggs, roasted nuts and knife sharpening.

New vendors include To Di For, which offers baked good; Legacy Fudge, a mother-and-son partnership based in Buffalo Grove; and Azteca, which sells Mexican food, including tamales and salsa.

Duda said all of the vendors come from a 150-mile radius, which she said is the tightest for farmers markets on the North Shore.

The farmers market is open rain or shine.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Mona Moore of Skibe Farm, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, adds peaches to containers during the Northbrook Farmers Market July 12.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer John Reedy, 2½, of Northbrook carries his weekly croissant while helping his mom, Abby, at the Northbrook Farmers Market July 12.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Angelina Golenson, 3, of Northbrook helps her mom, Rita, pick out apricots July 12 during the Northbrook Farmers Market.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Roberta Nelson of Northbrook selects produce July 12 with the help of Rich Olson of Greenspot Farm in Woodstock during the Northbrook Farmers Market.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Connie Singer of Northfield stops at the Northbrook Days booth July 12 during the Northbrook Farmers Market.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Evalina Hanchett, right, of The Cheese People, Chicago, serves Luiza Rikhman of Northbrook during the Northbrook Farmers Market July 12.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Green Beans and pickling cucumbers are among the produce displayed at the Northbrook Farmers Market July 12.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Baked goods are displayed at the To Di For booth during the Northbrook Farmers Market July 12.