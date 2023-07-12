Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Wheaton, Medinah, Wood Dale

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito pools in DuPage County. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Medinah, Wheaton and Wood Dale.

Batches of mosquitoes collected July 5 in the three towns are the first in DuPage County to test positive for the virus this year, county health department officials said.

So far, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile in DuPage. However, public health officials say positive mosquito pools are associated with an increased risk of infection in people.

Health officials recommend following the four "D's" of defense:

• Drain items that collect standing water around your home or yard to reduce areas where mosquitoes can breed. Scrub and refill pet water dishes and birdbaths regularly.

• Defend with an insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to the directions.

• Dress in long pants, long sleeves and closed-toe shoes when outside.

• Dusk to Dawn is when to wear repellent outdoors.