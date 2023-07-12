Glenview, Northbrook notes: Learn about noise pollution; Northfield Township Pantry Palooza

Noise pollution and its impact

Greener Glenview is offering the second in its series of Judy Beck Grant-funded presentations, "How Much Noise Is too Much: It's Not Just Your Hearing Being Harmed," on July 24.

Following the previous presentation on the detrimental affects of artificial light, this session aims to help residents and decision-makers learn about the harmful effects of noise pollution, become aware of noise throughout the community, and understand measures to reduce exposure.

Northwestern University neurobiologist Nina Kraus will address how even moderate noise levels affect people's well-being and the environment. She'll explain acute, chronic and long-term effects of noise pollution, and also what people can do about it.

Kraus, author of "Of Sound Mind: How our Brains Construct a Meaningful Sonic World," holds five patents and has three others pending for assessment of sound processing in the brain.

The free presentation will be held at 7 p.m. in the Glenview Public Library Community Room, 1930 Glenview Road.

Northfield Township's Pantry Palooza

A couple weeks before Lollapalooza in Chicago, there's Pantry Palooza in Northfield.

Pantry Palooza, featuring food, beverages, and bands, is a fundraiser for the Northfield Township Food Pantry, which assists township residents struggling with food insecurity. Currently, 1,100 families are eligible on a list that grows monthly, officials said.

Pantry Palooza will be held from 3-10 p.m. July 22 at Clarkson Park, 343 Churchill Court, Northfield.

Four bands will play at the park that day starting at 3 p.m., capped by the Victor Brown Band at 8:30 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase, as well as beer and wine provided by sponsor Ten-Ninety Brewing Company. A percentage of the day's food and alcohol receipts will be donated to the pantry.

There is a suggested donation of $10 at the entry.

Packing event for The Grace Network

The Grace Network, an all-volunteer nonprofit that collects goods and delivers them to Chicago Public Schools for students in need, seeks volunteers for its July 23 packing event in Glenview.

The Grace Network is making a push to deliver these goods to CPS teachers before school resumes later this summer. It also posts a wish list of needed items people may donate.

For details, visit gracenetworkchi.org.

Photography contest in Northbrook

Northbrook's Plein Air Photography Festival started July 10 and runs in weekly segments through July 31.

In challenges issued by the village at 9 a.m. each Monday, contestants will have one week to snap photos in Northbrook and submit them.

People may participate in any or all of the four challenges, but using any kind of digital camera, including cellphones, they can only submit one photo per challenge. Photos are limited to 2MB.

Winning photos will be selected from each challenge, and winners will receive gift cards to Northbrook restaurants. There will be an overall "best in show," and first-, second- and third-place prize winners will receive a cash prize.

Though photographers retain ownership of the photos, submitted photos may be used by the Village of Northbrook and the Northbrook Arts Commission in village publications and other communications.

For details, email pr@northbrook.il.us.

A walk in Somme Prairie

Stephen Packard, a volunteer steward for the Somme Forest Preserves in Northbrook, will lead a woodland ecology hike from 9-10:30 a.m. July 22.

Packard will provide insight into some of the finest prairie, oak savanna and woodlands in the region. He'll also discuss the relationship between climate change and ecosystem restoration.

The walk is done on a wilderness path, not a paved or mowed trail.

To register, email friendsofnorthbrookforests@gmail.com.

Bring the kids, dogs to Walk & Wag event

Glenview's Youth Services is the host of the third Walk & Wag from 9-11 a.m. July 22 at Willow Creek North Shore Church, 2200 Shermer Road, Glenview.

Prizes for best pet costumes and a guest appearance by Northbrook police dog Chloe are part of this event geared toward children and dogs.

Pet vendors, games, a balloon artist, pet adoption opportunities and more will be available.

For more information, email Michelle Brody at michelle.brody@ysgn.org.

Donate cleaning supplies for veterans

The Northbrook Public Library, in partnership with American Legion Post 791, is accepting donations of cleaning supplies to assist the Veteran Exiting Homelessness Program.

A bin in the library will be available through July 31.

Donations sought include new gloves, detergents, paper towels, buckets, mops, brooms, cloth wipes, sponges and cleaning supplies.