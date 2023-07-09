Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 3-9, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

July 4 festivities got the week started in a festive mood and it carried through The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 3-9, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs.
The Palatine fireworks at Community Park light up the large crowd and carnival on Monday, July 3, 2023 as seen from a drone 150 feet in altitude looking northwest.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ezekiel Spencer, 11, his sister Liberty, 8 and their mother Tonya Spencer of Naperville, walks through The Field of Honor display at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton on Monday, July 3, 2023. Each of the 2,000 American Flags may be sponsored by individuals or groups who can tie a note to the pole to honor individuals or groups.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Matt Pawelski and Ilya Sagalovich, with Naperville-based Havenshine Technologies oversee their autonomous electric mowers cutting the grass at Monarch Park in Naperville on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kai Lani, of Rolling Meadows High School marches in "The 47th Festival of Family Fun," Parade Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Water flowing off the dam in North Aurora creates patterns in the water as a man fishes in the Fox River.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Flynn Ryder, owned by Rachel Sample of Morris, jumps during the Dock Dogs competition at Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Keith Koerner, of Mundelein enjoys an ear of corn during the last day of the Mundelein Community Days at the new fest location, Village Hall Plaza Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Mundelein.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Emilia Sarco, 6, of Libertyville visits with Animal Rescue Associates, Inc. puppies at Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hawthorn Woods Mayor Dominick DiMaggio opens the rear lift gate on a minivan as lifeguard Colin Smith, 17, loads a case of water as residents pick up water at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Monday, July 3, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Participants await the start of the Fourth of July Community Walk in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tommy Colpi, 6, of Northbrook watches the Northbrook Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Claudia Ennessy, of Highland Park stands with fellow community members during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner at the Fourth of July remembrance ceremony in Highland Park Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A raptor launches itself from the corner of the new building at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Glen Ellyn.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kids seems to fly just above the heads of the crowd at the Itasca Fest at Washington Park in Itasca on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Cases of water are given away to residents of Hawthorn Woods at the aquatic center on Midlothian Road on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Maddie Deiters and her mom Deanna (seated) have started work on the East Dundee Arts Council first commissioned work of public art Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7 N. Jackson Street in East Dundee.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Steve Shaffer loads up a case of water in the trunk of a waiting car at the Aquatic Center in Hawthorn Woods as the water crisis continues in Lake County Friday, July 7, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Anthony DiMaggio, son of Mayor Dominick DiMaggio, carries a case of water to a vehicle as residents pick up water at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Monday, July 3, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Server Nikki Limbeirs closes the lid on kataifi at the St. Sophia Greek Fest in Elgin on Friday, July 7, 2023. Kataifi is a pastry made with a nutty filling and covered with syrup.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jackie Rakers, of Batavia carries her dog Heaven, who is dressed as Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, off the stage during the pet competition during the Windmill City Festival Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Batavia.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fatima Kamara prepares her booth during the Islamic Center of Naperville Eid Festival Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the TOCA Sports Complex in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer