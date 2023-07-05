 

Images: Hundreds turn out for Northbrook Fourth of July parade

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 7/5/2023 12:11 PM

Hundreds of village residents turned out to watch the Northbrook Fourth of July parade Tuesday.

The parade started at Westmoor School, proceeded east on Cherry Lane, turned south on Cedar Lane and ended at village hall.

A fireworks display took place at Techny Prairie Park after dusk.

Ilsa Stump, 4, of Northbrook waves her flag during the Northbrook Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tommy Colpi, 6, of Northbrook watches the Northbrook Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook Fourth of July parade moves east along Cherry Lane Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Glenbrook North High School Marching Band plays during the Northbrook Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Soul Steppers Drill Team of Michigan City, Ind. performs during the Northbrook Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
