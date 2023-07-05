Images: Hundreds turn out for Northbrook Fourth of July parade
Updated 7/5/2023 12:11 PM
Hundreds of village residents turned out to watch the Northbrook Fourth of July parade Tuesday.
The parade started at Westmoor School, proceeded east on Cherry Lane, turned south on Cedar Lane and ended at village hall.
A fireworks display took place at Techny Prairie Park after dusk.
