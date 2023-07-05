 

Fox Lake man sent to prison for stealing power tools

By Amanda Marrazzo
Shaw Local News Network
A Fox Lake man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for stealing power tools from a garage in Spring Grove in May 2022.

Jeffrey Gniech, 50, of the 0-10 block of Rose Avenue, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to theft of between $500 and $10,000, according to court records. More serious charges of burglary and residential burglary were dismissed.

 

Gniech, who also has a Johnsburg address listed as his residence in the McHenry County jail log, was ordered to pay $624 in fines and $625 in restitution.

He is required to serve 50% of his sentence in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

