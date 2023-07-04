LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 26-July 2, 2023 in the suburbs of Chicago

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Muslims across the suburbs mark the celebration of Eid al-Adha this week with communal prayers and festivities Wednesday June 28, 2023 at the Islamic Center of Wheaton. id al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Ismail is later spared by God, and an animal is slaughtered in his stead. Observant Muslims worldwide also will mark the occasion by slaughtering animals, symbolically following prophet Abraham's practice, coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.