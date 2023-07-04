LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 26-July 2, 2023 in the suburbs of Chicago

Suburban Muslims celebrated Eid al-Adha while July 4 festivities started and smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to cloud our skies in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 26-July 2, 2023 in the suburbs of Chicago.
Muslims across the suburbs mark the celebration of Eid al-Adha this week with communal prayers and festivities Wednesday June 28, 2023 at the Islamic Center of Wheaton. id al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two big celebrations in the Islamic tradition. It commemorates the Quranic story of prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. Ismail is later spared by God, and an animal is slaughtered in his stead. Observant Muslims worldwide also will mark the occasion by slaughtering animals, symbolically following prophet Abraham's practice, coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Smoke from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown Arlington Heights Tuesday June 27, 2023. The smoke from the wildfires will continue to plague the Chicago area this summer with more haze covering the region and multiple states.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
90-year-old Lavon Bayler of Elgin just finished her 10,000th mile of swimming in the Taylor YMCA pool Wednesday. She started there in 1978 and has been swimming five days a week most weeks since.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Staff of the Taylor YMCA in Elgin congratulate 90-year-old Lavon Bayler as she completes her swim Wednesday morning, bringing her total distance at the pool to 10,000 miles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Paddleboarders and kayakers work their way up the Fox River in the heavy haze in Geneva on Tuesday, June 27th. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has settled over the area.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A bicyclist walks across the Fox River pedestrian bridge stretching between East and West Dundee Tuesday morning. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to plague the Chicago area this summer with more haze covering the region and multiple states.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Paul Warren explains how the departments new mobile spike sticks work Wednesday June 28, 2023 in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff's Office has equipped four of its squad vehicles with Mobilespike stop sticks. The devices are installed in the front bumper area, and shoot out a stick equipped with spikes to puncture the tires of drivers who are trying to flee from deputies.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren takes pictures with residents after the community meeting hosted by pro-Bears business group Touchdown Arlington at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights on Monday, June 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Karen Forfar, left, of Glen Ellyn and her friend Sharon Sauer of Pingree Grove, walk the path in the Canadian wildfire smoke at Peck Farm in Geneva on Wednesday, June, 28. The air quality index at the time was 202. Both noticed that after walking Tuesday their throats were a little scratchy but were feeling fine on their walk today.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Sisters from left, Lupe Rodriguez, Grasiela Rodriguez and Ibon Rodriguez, of West Chicago, have fun on the swings ride Thursday at the Northwest Fourth Fest on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Duncan Dvorak rides the Super Slide with his stepfather Nick Lawrence, of Hoffman Estates, during the first night of the Northwest Fourth Fest on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates Thursday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Stewart Abbink, left and Dave Lipp work the grill at the American Legion Post 208 during Opening night of Arlington Heights Frontier Days Friday June 30, 2023 at Recreation Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Riders scream and wave to friends and family during Opening night of Arlington Heights Frontier Days Friday June 30, 2023 at Recreation Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Sahib Bagai, of Arlington Heights, shows his excitement as he digs for a winning duck during Opening night of Arlington Heights Frontier Days Friday June 30, 2023 at Recreation Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Bill Grit of Hoffman Estates watches the "Hoffman Estates -- Celebrating the American dream" parade perched on his tractor Saturday July 1, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Four-year-old Bella of Lake Zurich reacts as the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade passes her location Saturday July 1, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Highland Park resident Ashley Beasley has been on the front lines fighting for gun legislation since surviving the July 4 parade shooting last year. She gets a kiss from her son Bo, 7, who was with her at the parade.
John Starks | Staff Photographer