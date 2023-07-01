Officials: Streamwood man charged with grabbing teens, impersonating cop in Park Ridge

A Streamwood man faces aggravated battery charges after authorities said he grabbed a female Park Ridge police officer who was part of an investigation into reports of a fake cop molesting teens.

James E. Tripi, 38, is also charged with false impersonation of a police officer and unlawful restraint, officials said Friday.

The arrest stems from two reports of a man approaching teenage girls and claiming to be a police officer late at night June 14 and June 23.

The man, who was wearing a chain with a badge around his neck, told the teens he needed to pat them down but instead grabbed their buttocks, police said.

Park Ridge police on Thursday night sent two female officers dressed as teenagers to the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, near where the teens reported they'd been grabbed earlier this month, the release said.

A man matching the suspect's description approached the officers and said he was from the police department conducting curfew checks.

"The offender then informed the officers that he needed to pat them down during which he committed a battery to one of the female officers by grabbing her chest," according to the release.

When the officers identified themselves the man tried to run away, but he was taken into custody by other officers nearby, police said.

Detectives are still investigating; anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 318-5305.

Authorities thanked the victims from the June 14 and 23 crimes for coming forward. "Their courage and bravery in reporting these incidents was key to the success of this investigation," officials stated.