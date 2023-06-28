Highland Park Independence Day events

Behind the theme, "We Are Highland Park," the city and park district have scheduled several Independence Day events along with its community walk on July 4.

People must register online for all activities except the community picnic, present a digital or printed ticket, and must pass through security to gain entry.

All events are free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine. For complete information, visit cityhpil.com/july4.

"One thing worth remembering is that there are still people recovering from last year, and we are standing with them," said Highland Park communications manager Amanda Bennett.

Remembrance ceremony

• 10 a.m., City Hall, 1707 Saint Johns Ave.

Featuring the Highland Park Strings, remarks by Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, interfaith clergy and Highland Park poet laureate Laura Joyce-Hubbard, with a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m.

Live Spanish and English sign language interpretation will be offered with the ceremony streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Entry begins at 8:30 a.m., with prior online registration.

Community picnic

• 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Road.

Live music from Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press, food available for purchase, family-friendly games and activities. Lawn chairs and blankets are advisable.

Registration is not required but encouraged through the park district to receive detailed information.

Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band

• 5 p.m., Highland Park High School's Wolters Field, 1080 Park Avenue West.

This event is at capacity with registration closed.

The Gary Sinise Foundation has partnered with Highland Park to celebrate the holiday, honoring first responders and community resilience.

Children's activities include a climbing wall and bounce houses. Food will be available for purchase and free ice cream (one per ticketed person) will be provided.

Opening act Stolen Silver at 6:30 p.m. followed by Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Entry begins at 5 p.m.

"We Are Highland Park" Drone Show

• 9:30 p.m., Wolters Field.

A 12-minute custom drone show by Hire UAV Pro.

Concert guests may remain to watch the show. Unticketed seating is available in the northwest corner of the Wolters Field property. The show will be viewable from Highland Park Country Club, and the Staples and Target parking lots, and also will be recorded for later viewing.

Registration is not required but there will be security screening for those planning to sit on the Wolters Field property.