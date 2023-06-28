Glenview and Northbrook briefs: Highland Park Mass for Healing; interim Glenbrook North principal

Highland Park anniversary Mass

Christ Our Hope Parish in Highland Park will hold a Mass for Healing and Remembrance at 5 p.m. Saturday to mark the anniversary of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church worship site, 770 Deerfield Road, in Highland Park. Bishop Jeffrey Grob will preside over the Mass, which will be livestreamed. A tree dedication also will take place.

Interim Glenbrook North principal

The Glenbrook High School District 225 school board recently approved the appointment of Marina Scott as one of two interim principals at Glenbrook North High School heading into the 2023-24 school year.

Marina Scott has been appointed as one of two interim principals at Glenbrook North High School leading into the 2023-24 school year. - Courtesy of Glenbrook High School District 225

The district said it will identify a second interim principal to share the duties with Scott over the next several weeks.

Scott, who earned her doctorate in education from Loyola University Chicago, served as principal at Libertyville High School from 2009-2017. Previously, she was principal for five years at Fremd High School in Palatine, capping 26 years in District 211 in 2008.

After retiring from Libertyville, Scott was an interim principal at Maine West High School in Des Plaines and an adjunct professor at Loyola University. She also is a yoga instructor.

Scott and a second interim principal will succeed Jason Markey, who after three years at Glenbrook North will become assistant superintendent for academics at Hinsdale High School District 86 on July 1.

Program for young entrepreneurs

The Northbrook Chamber of Commerce has started a new program for teenage entrepreneurs, the Emerging Entrepreneur membership.

Designed for people 13 to 20 years old, the membership offers networking and mentorship support to young business owners. They'll have opportunities to promote their business through chamber platforms and at chamber events.

The new program already has a member -- Glenbrook North graduate Aaron Mages, who started an auto detailing service, DNA Detailing. He'll be attending Indiana University, but will be managing his employees remotely.

The Emerging Entrepreneur membership does require parental permission. For details, contact the chamber's Gail Eisenberg at (847) 513-6006 or by email at gail@northbrookchamber.org.

Change atop the Northbrook Park District

The Northbrook Park District is searching for a new executive director, as Molly Hamer is retiring from the position.

The park district is accepting applications through June 30 with information available at ilparks.org.

Interviews are scheduled to start in early July with the park district board of commissioners, headed by President Lisa Chalem, looking to have a new executive director by August.

Hamer's last scheduled day is Sept. 8.

Winnetka golfer breaks through

Winnetka's Ted Pecora, 68, won the 21st Chicago District Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship, 5-and-3 over 2017 champion Terry Werner of Dyer, Indiana, at Aurora Country Club on June 8.

Pecora, whose home course is Bob O'Link Golf Course in Highland Park, was a medalist in the stroke-play qualifying, then trailed for only three holes during his four matches en route to winning the Charles Morgan Auld Cup.

Pecora earned this title after several near misses at big events -- twice in playoffs at the Illinois State Senior Amateur Championship, and in the final of the 2018 CDGA Senior Amateur.

Northbrook park commissioner trains at statewide seminar

Newly elected Northbrook Park District Commissioner Beverly Kumar recently attended the Illinois Association of Park Districts' 2023 Boot Camp. IAPD offers the educational course to elected officials and professionals at Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation, and special recreation agencies.

Kumar was elected to the board in April.

Police report

Northbrook police said on June 10, the loss prevention staff of a clothing store said someone attempted to steal a pair of shoes.

The person put on the shoes and tried to run out the door without paying, the report said. However, he didn't lace the shoes, and both of them fell off while he was sprinting out of the store, police said.

The shoes were recovered, though the would-be thief was not caught.