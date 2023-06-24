Suburban Skyview: Deteriorated roadway looks rough from the air, but it's even worse at ground level

One thing I've noticed since I started flying a drone in the course of my duties as a Daily Herald staff photographer is the cracks present in all but the newest roadways.

Roads that I'd just driven over that seemed smooth in fact have numerous "faults" when viewed from the air, but in reality the surface isn't nearly as bad as it appears in aerial photos.

I recently found an exception to this observation: a deteriorating roadway leading to a commercial area near the border of Glenview and Northbrook.

It's actually worse at ground level than it appears from the air.

While it has numerous cracks and patches, what's not apparent from the air are deep holes in the concrete.

This isn't a call for action, though, since I'm a photojournalist, not an activist.

For that reason, I won't say exactly where this lightly trafficked roadway is.

Rather, I merely found the lines stretching in multiple directions to be visually interesting.

A black vehicle happened upon the scene and contrasted with the grayish-tan roadway, and the green grass and shrubs added a bit of color to the scene.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.