Rock 'n' Run the Runway returns with full day of activities

The eighth annual Rock 'n' Run the Runway on Saturday, June 24, will feature a 5K at Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road, Wheeling, in the morning and bands, food trucks and fireworks in the evening.

The day's events begin at 8 a.m. with a 5K run and 1-mile walk on the airport runways. Strollers are permitted; pets are not allowed. The fee is $35. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Wheeling/RunTheRunwayAtCEAPWK.

The day's events resume at 5 p.m. New this year is a flight simulator provided by Jet Access, which will allow participants to simulate flying.

Food will be available from a variety food trucks, including Culinary Gangster, Da Pizza Dude, Happy Lobster, Hawaiian Food Truck, Kona Ice, Mamalicious, Mario's Cart, My Funnel Truck, Spoon Burger, The Bait Shop, Your Sister's Tomato, as well as a traditional ice cream truck.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase, including beer, wine, hard seltzer, and premixed mules and margaritas as well as a nonalcoholic option. Bottled water will be available for $1. No outside food, drinks or coolers will be allowed, but you can bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. with Gone Country, followed by headliner Rok Brigade -- offering a variety of covers from the '80s and '90s -- at 8:15 p.m.

Music will break at 9:15 p.m. for the fireworks show.

Kids' activities will include face painters, balloon artists, photo opportunities with Moana and Spider-Man, and a vehicle display.

There will be parking available on-site at 1070 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, as well as in satellite lots at Palwaukee Plaza, 620 N. Milwaukee Ave., Prospect Heights; First Korean United Methodist Church, 655 E. Hintz Road, Wheeling; and SG 360, 730 S. Wolf Road, Wheeling; opens at 8 p.m., where participants can park and take a shuttle bus to the event. Buses will be circulating throughout the event.

See the map at www.rocknruntherunway.com/park.

The evening event is free and will take place rain or shine. Visit www.rocknruntherunway.com for details.

Rock 'n' Run the Runway is hosted by the village of Wheeling, the city of Prospect Heights and Chicago Executive Airport.