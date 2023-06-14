See photos of John Lennon's 'Lost Weekend,' and the woman who took them, at new exhibit

"California Grass," a profile of photographer May Pang with John Lennon taken in Palm Springs, California, in 1974. Courtesy of May Pang

Even to an audiophile, May Pang's story might come as a surprise.

For example, the woman whispering "John," in the chorus of John Lennon's hit song "#9 Dream," off his 1974 "Walls and Bridges" album, was not his wife, Yoko Ono.

It was Pang, John and Yoko's personal assistant at Apple Records.

Over an 18-month period from 1973-75, which Lennon referred to as his "Lost Weekend," Pang helped the former Beatle achieve one of his most fertile periods, musically and personally.

A 28-piece collection of Pang's photographs taken during her relationship with Lennon, "The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang," comes to Northbrook's Art Post Gallery, 984 Willow Road, this Friday through Sunday.

"People who are into photography, The Beatles, the history, I think they'll get a real kick out of it ... it'll be a real event," said Art Post owner Christina Bates.

May Pang, pictured at Arete Gallery in New Hope, Pennsylvania, brings "The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang" to Northbrook this weekend. - Courtesy of Scott Segelbaum

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16; 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Pang will attend the free exhibition, sign purchased photos and share with customers the stories behind the images she captured with her Nikon "Nikkormat" camera.

Lennon may have called it his "Lost Weekend" -- a stay in Los Angeles included his legendary Troubadour nightclub ejection with singer Harry Nilsson for heckling the Smothers Brothers -- but Pang's images reveal the musical genius as relaxed and happy.

John Lennon's favorite photo of him by May Pang, "A Walk in the Wilderness," is among the collection of her Lennon photos at Art Post Gallery being showcased Friday through Sunday. - Courtesy of May Pang

"It's bringing a good memory of John from that time period," Pang said over the phone from New York. A national gallery tour of these photos coincides with a documentary on Lennon and Pang, "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story."

Released this past spring in theaters to acclaim, Pang said the movie should stream for home viewing this fall.

"He was really back with his friends," she said. "Also, the part that really was great was the fact he was able to get back with his son, Julian, and also that he mended fences with all his friends, and met new ones.

"We did a lot of work out there, did a lot of music, and a lot of friends were happy to see him -- his brothers George, Ringo, even Paul."

Lennon's "Mind Games," "Walls and Bridges" and "Rock and Roll" albums came out of that time, as well as the "Pussy Cats" album Lennon recorded with Nilsson, and numerous collaborations with other artists.

"Walls and Bridges" included his first No. 1 single in the United States, "Whatever Gets You Thru' the Night," with Elton John.

"We did so much work in that time period that people can't believe it," said Pang, a lifelong New Yorker who started taking pictures in Central Park. She went on to marry -- and later divorce -- record producer Tony Visconti, whose clients included David Bowie and T. Rex.

Pang has published three books about her time with Lennon, including a 2008 book of color photographs, "Instamatic Karma."

"(When) I put the book out, people were surprised because a lot of people did not realize that John and I were really a couple," she said.

May Pang took this picture of John Lennon called "Social Commentary" in New York City in 1974. - Courtesy of May Pang

That was not her intention in early 1973 when Ono, whose marriage with Lennon was in trouble, came to Pang's office with a unique proposition.

"She kept saying, 'You should go out,' and I said no," said Pang, who by then had been working with the couple for three years.

Pang, then 23, said Ono feared Lennon would start seeing other women, and perhaps it was better it was someone familiar to the couple.

"In retrospect that's probably what was going on in her mind. She knew I wasn't really interested in John," Pang said. "What she didn't bank on was the fact that John and I ended up having a real relationship."

What followed was one of the most creative eras of Lennon's career, until he was shot and killed by a deranged fan in front of his apartment at The Dakota in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980.

There were brief excesses -- any time spent with Nilsson and Keith Moon would qualify as that -- but mainly a time of rejuvenation and calm, with Pang there to capture it.

A highlight of John Lennon's "Lost Weekend" was reuniting with his son, Julian. May Pang took "Father & Son" on Long Island Sound, New York, in 1974. - Courtesy of May Pang

She was there when Lennon signed the contract officially dissolving The Beatles. She pictured Lennon's reunion with Julian, his son from his first marriage to the late Cynthia Powell.

In Lennon's favorite among Pang's images, she snapped the simple "A Walk in the Wilderness" with a friend's dogs in the Catskills of New York state. The photo graced the sleeve of the British 45 release of "Imagine," released on Pang's birthday -- Oct. 24, 1975.

"You're seeing him through my eyes," Pang said. "You're seeing what I'm seeing."

Though the last time she saw him in the flesh was in late 1978, Pang and John remained in touch until his death.

"People see these photos, and they see another side of John that a lot have never seen before. So many come up to me and say they love seeing that he looks happy, he looks at peace, and they want to remember that," Pang said.

"This is a time where we need some peace in our life. He was an inspiration to so many."