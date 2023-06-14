Glenview, Northbrook notes: Glenview tree walk, National Merit Scholarship winners

Glenbrook North High School graduate Julia Velasquez was named the third recipient of the Trailblazer Award by High Point University in North Carolina. Courtesy of High Point University

Learn how to care for trees

The Village of Glenview and the Openlands TreeKeepers are presenting an informative "tree walk" from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

The walk, just around the block, will begin at Manor Park along Elm Street, midway between Colfax Avenue and McArthur Drive. It'll focus on parkway trees.

Those attending will learn about proper mulching techniques for trees, how to water them, and also will discuss tree identification.

For questions on this free activity, contact Glenview Natural Resources Manager Robyn Flakne by email at rflakne@glenview.il.us.

Merit scholarship winners

On June 7, Evanston's National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the winners of merit scholarships financed by colleges and universities.

These institutions select the winners from among Merit Scholarship Program finalists who plan to attend their schools, and provide between $500-$2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Glenbrook North had several graduates earn these awards.

Headed to the University of Southern California, probable computer science student Adam Shaw earned a scholarship, as did classmate John Raub Jr., another computer science prospect headed to Purdue University in Indiana.

Vanderbilt University in Tennessee awarded a scholarship to Glenbrook North's Yoonsol Cho, considering a degree in secondary education -- as well as to New Trier's Jeremy Worth of Glencoe. He plans on going into neurology.

Northbrook undergrad a trailblazer

Julia Velasquez, a 2019 Glenbrook North High School graduate who on May 6 graduated from High Point University with a major in neuroscience and a minor in psychology, earned the North Carolina university's Elizabeth Miller Strickland Trailblazer Award.

Established in 2020, candidates for the award are nominated by High Point deans and vice presidents, and the eventual winner chosen from 10 applicants.

Velasquez, who will return to High Point to pursue a master's degree in biomedical sciences, received the Trailblazer Award due to her volunteer, leadership and service roles on campus, including serving as a supplemental instructor.

Upon receiving her $5,000 award, Velasquez asked a group of freshman mentees which charities they felt most strongly about. She then split the money between 10 of the charities and donated it to them in honor of the students.