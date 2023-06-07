Salute to the Class of 2023: Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South

Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South Class of 2023 graduates, whose first two years were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, put high school in the rearview mirror Sunday.

Seniors from both schools took over the Rosemont Theatre.

Glenbrook North's roughly 90-minute commencement for 487 graduates started at noon, followed by Glenbrook South's graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. for 773 seniors.

"This resilient class has made it through the official first 'normal' school year in awhile. I am so proud of them," said Danielle Fluegge, Glenbrook North English teacher, coordinator of student activities and senior class sponsor.

The Glenbrook South Parents' Association Grad Night Committee also let seniors stay up late to celebrate the occasion.

For an extra fee, seniors could take a bus from school to Enchanted Castle in Lombard for food and fun under supervision until piling onto buses back to school starting at 3:30 a.m.

"I am incredibly proud of the perseverance and resilience of the Class of 2023," said Glenbrook South Principal Barbara Georges. "They have faced a variety of unique challenges during their adolescent years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and have overcome every obstacle to become intelligent and compassionate adults in our community."