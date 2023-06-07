 

Salute to the Class of 2023: Glenbrook North, Glenbrook South

  • Evan Malczyk pumps his fist after receiving his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Evan Malczyk pumps his fist after receiving his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Graduates receive their diplomas during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre.

      Graduates receive their diplomas during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Gabbi Shakhman, a graduate of the Glenbrook North High School Class of 2020, greets friend Matthew Dolins before the start of the school's graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre.

      Gabbi Shakhman, a graduate of the Glenbrook North High School Class of 2020, greets friend Matthew Dolins before the start of the school's graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hannah Dalinka, left, and Anastasia Bazianos await the start of the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Hannah Dalinka, left, and Anastasia Bazianos await the start of the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Caitlin Russell, left, and Alyssa Sanchez chat before the start of the Glenbrook North High School graduation ceremony Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Caitlin Russell, left, and Alyssa Sanchez chat before the start of the Glenbrook North High School graduation ceremony Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Graduates wait for the rest of their classmates to enter the auditorium during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Graduates wait for the rest of their classmates to enter the auditorium during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Glenbrook North Senior Choir sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Glenbrook North High School graduation ceremony Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre.

      Members of the Glenbrook North Senior Choir sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Glenbrook North High School graduation ceremony Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Andrea Chacon Ruiz speaks during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Andrea Chacon Ruiz speaks during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • David Gichner holds his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      David Gichner holds his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Leonardo Chiappetti receives his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre.

      Leonardo Chiappetti receives his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Katherine and Elizabeth McGurn take a selfie before the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Katherine and Elizabeth McGurn take a selfie before the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Graduates gather outside the Rosemont Theatre before the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday in Rosemont.

      Graduates gather outside the Rosemont Theatre before the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Andrew Duffy, president of the student council executive board, speaks during the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre.

      Andrew Duffy, president of the student council executive board, speaks during the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Graduates walk onto the stage during the processional of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Graduates walk onto the stage during the processional of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A graduate walks onto the stage during the processional of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      A graduate walks onto the stage during the processional of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A graduate waves during the Glenbrook South High School graduation processional Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre.

      A graduate waves during the Glenbrook South High School graduation processional Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Skylar Kreske is seated on the bumper of a minivan located on the edge of the parking lot as she chats with Lucas Winger before the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Skylar Kreske is seated on the bumper of a minivan located on the edge of the parking lot as she chats with Lucas Winger before the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maxwell Beitzel is presented with his diploma during the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre.

      Maxwell Beitzel is presented with his diploma during the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Glenbrook South Chamber Singers and Master Singers perform during the prelude of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      The Glenbrook South Chamber Singers and Master Singers perform during the prelude of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Anjali Nimmagadda awaits the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.

      Anjali Nimmagadda awaits the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation Sunday at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 6/7/2023 11:20 AM

Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South Class of 2023 graduates, whose first two years were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, put high school in the rearview mirror Sunday.

Seniors from both schools took over the Rosemont Theatre.

 

Glenbrook North's roughly 90-minute commencement for 487 graduates started at noon, followed by Glenbrook South's graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. for 773 seniors.

"This resilient class has made it through the official first 'normal' school year in awhile. I am so proud of them," said Danielle Fluegge, Glenbrook North English teacher, coordinator of student activities and senior class sponsor.

The Glenbrook South Parents' Association Grad Night Committee also let seniors stay up late to celebrate the occasion.

For an extra fee, seniors could take a bus from school to Enchanted Castle in Lombard for food and fun under supervision until piling onto buses back to school starting at 3:30 a.m.

"I am incredibly proud of the perseverance and resilience of the Class of 2023," said Glenbrook South Principal Barbara Georges. "They have faced a variety of unique challenges during their adolescent years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and have overcome every obstacle to become intelligent and compassionate adults in our community."

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Glenbrook South commencement speech: 'We've made the sweetest lemonade from the sourest lemons'
Related Article
Glenbrook South commencement speech: 'We've made the sweetest lemonade from the sourest lemons'
 
Glenbrook North commencement speech: 'We've seen each other's smiles again'
Related Article
Glenbrook North commencement speech: 'We've seen each other's smiles again'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 