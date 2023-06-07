Glenview, Northbrook notes: Fourth of July parade; Glenview Chamber golf outing

Applications to participate in Northbrook's Fourth of July Parade or to serve as a sponsor are being taken through Thursday, June 15.

Community and nonprofit groups may include sports clubs, youth groups, charities or volunteer service organizations, businesses, political candidates and elected officials.

Bands and other specialty groups also may apply.

Prices to participate and sponsorship levels vary.

The .7-mile parade route begins just west of Westmoor Elementary School, 2500 Cherry Lane, and ends at the village hall, 1225 Cedar Lane.

For information on participating or on the parade itself, visit northbrook4thofjuly.com.

Glenview Chamber to host golf outing

Sign up now for the Glenview Chamber of Commerce's annual golf outing from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Glenview Park Golf Club.

Food will be served by Coarse Italian restaurant.

Check in is at 11:30 a.m., followed by a buffet lunch at noon. There will be awards, prizes, contests on the course, and raffle items. Lunch, use of a golf cart, greens fees and a goody bag are included in the price.

Single golfers and foursomes can register, and hole and activity sponsorships are available. Raffle tickets also are on sale for $100, with a grand prize of $2,500.

To sign up, visit glenviewchamber.com and select "View All Events" on the landing page. A calendar will appear; go to August and click on Aug. 22.

Wildflower walk at Somme Woods

Stephanie Place, a volunteer steward at Somme Woods, off Dundee Road east of Waukegan Road in Northbrook, will host a forest wildflower walk there from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Along the way, she'll discuss community-led ecological restoration efforts that have made the preserve a healthier woodland ecosystem.

To register for the guided walk, email friendsofnorthbrookforests@gmail.com.

Author uncovers Chicago's treasures

Chicago author Jennifer Mlinaric will have a presentation and signing of her book "Chicago Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for Chicago's Hidden Treasures" (Reedy Press) from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Deerfield Public Library, 920 Waukegan Road.

The book takes readers on an interactive quest to find more than 300 interesting finds in 17 Chicago neighborhoods. Mlinaric's travels encompass years of research and exploration to find unique landmarks, haunted locales and more.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For information, call (847) 945-3311.