Images: Elgin Academy, Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North graduation ceremonies

Graduation photos from Elgin Academy, Glenbrook South and Glenbrook North high schools.
Jason Hare and other graduates walk into the 167th Elgin Academy commencement ceremony Saturday June 3, 2023 in Elgin.
Jordan Knight streams into the Elgin Academy cmmencement ceremony Saturday June 3, 2023 in Elgin.
Anika Jaitley delivers her Valedictory address Elgin Academy's 167th commencement ceremony Saturday June 3, 2023 in Elgin.
Twenty-three Elgin Academy graduates make their way into the 167th commencement ceremony Saturday June 3, 2023 in Elgin.
Katherine and Elizabeth McGurn take a selfie prior to the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Graduates gather outside the Rosemont Theatre prior to the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation in Rosemont Sunday.
Andrew Duffy, president of the student council executive board, speaks during the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Graduates walk onto the stage during the processional of the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
A graduate walks onto the stage during the processional of the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
A graduate waves during the processional of during the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Skylar Kreske is seated on the bumber of a minivan located on the edge of the parking lot as she chats with Lucas Winger prior to the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Maxwell Beitzel is presented with his diploma during the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
The Glenbrook South Chamber Singers and Master Singers perform during the prelude of the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Anjali Nimmagadda awaits the start of the Glenbrook South High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Graduates wait for the rest of their classmates to enter the auditorium during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Evan Malczyk pumps his fist after receiving his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Caitlin Russell, left, and Alyssa Sanchez chat prior to the start of during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Graduates receive their diplomas during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Gabbi Shakhman, a graduate of the Glenbrook North High School class of 2020, greets friend Matthew Dolins prior to the start of the GBN graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Members of the Glenbrook North Senior Choir sing the Star Spangled Banner during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Andrea Chacon Ruiz speaks during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
David Gichner holds his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Leonardo Chiappetti receives his diploma during the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
Hannah Dalinka, left, and Anastasia Bazianos await the start of the Glenbrook North High School graduation at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont Sunday.
