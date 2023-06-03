 

Suburban Skyview: Scenic overlook at Lake Glenview creates a suburban oasis

  • A scenic overlook, situated on a hill at left, is part of the Lake Glenview scene on a recent spring afternoon. The area was once part of the now-closed Naval Air Station Glenview.

      A scenic overlook, situated on a hill at left, is part of the Lake Glenview scene on a recent spring afternoon. The area was once part of the now-closed Naval Air Station Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 6/3/2023 5:07 PM

Situated on a hill on the northeast edge of Lake Glenview, a scenic overlook is part of an aerial view of a suburban oasis taken on a recent spring afternoon.

Once part of Naval Air Station Glenview, which closed in 1995, 45-acre lake and surrounding Gallery Park provide visitors with numerous opportunities for recreation.

 

Subtle elements in the photo include a fisherman trying his luck on the shoreline below the overlook, and the Chicago skyline on the horizon toward the upper left.

Even in mid-May, tall grass has yet to turn green, and wildflowers have yet to appear. The wait will be worth it, though; by late summer, a number of blooms will provide a burst of color to the scene.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.

