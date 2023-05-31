 

'We owe them': Glenview, Northbrook remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day

  • Mike Lockett of Glenview, a member of American Legion Post 791, salutes during the singing of the national anthem at the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

  • Tom Kittler, commander of American Legion Post 791, speaks during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

  • James Karrol, left, rings a bell each time Chaplain Thomas Mahoney reads the name of a member of American Legion Post 791 who died during the past year during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

  • Parade Marshal Rob Holt salutes during the singing of the national anthem during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

  • Christine Peters, a member of the Glenbrook North High School Marching Band, sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

  • Audience members listen to a speech during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

  • Color guard members Frank Olderr, left, and Kirk Reasoner carry the U.S. flag and the American Legion Post 166 flag, respectively, during the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.

  • P.J. Egebrecht of Glenview claps during passage of the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.

  • Chicagoland North Corvette Club Members Marie Eckert, left, of Arlington Heights; her husband, Greg, right; and Jim Kleinschmidt of Prospect Heights decorate a Corvette with U.S. flags before the start of the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.

  • Members of the Glenbrook South High School Marching Band play during the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.

  • Bonnie Gerth sings the "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Glenview Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

  • American Legion Post 166 Rifle Squad members march during the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.

Hundreds of people lined parade routes and attended ceremonies held in observance of Memorial Day in Glenview and Northbrook Monday.

During the Glenview parade, which started near the train station and concluded at the Veterans Memorial, members of Joseph M. Sesterhenn American Legion Post 166 were joined by Boy Scouts, the Glenbrook South High School band and several Corvettes from the Chicagoland North Corvette Club.

 

During the ceremony, commander Wayne Carle spoke in remembrance of the eight American Legion post members who had died since Memorial Day last year.

"It's the World War II vets and Korean War vets who have passed," he said.

Northbrook's parade, which in recent years had started in the vicinity of Westmoor school and ended at Village Green Park, instead started on Meadow Road downtown, turned west onto Cherry Lane and ended in front of the school.

"The police asked us to change things up a little bit, so we accommodated," said Tom Kittler, commander of Northbrook George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791. "But we can still recognize and remember our fallen heroes.

"Some guys and gals aren't here today because of the battles they fought for us. And we owe them at least that, to remember them one day of the year, I think, for the freedoms and liberties we enjoy," Kittler said.

