'We owe them': Glenview, Northbrook remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day

Hundreds of people lined parade routes and attended ceremonies held in observance of Memorial Day in Glenview and Northbrook Monday.

During the Glenview parade, which started near the train station and concluded at the Veterans Memorial, members of Joseph M. Sesterhenn American Legion Post 166 were joined by Boy Scouts, the Glenbrook South High School band and several Corvettes from the Chicagoland North Corvette Club.

During the ceremony, commander Wayne Carle spoke in remembrance of the eight American Legion post members who had died since Memorial Day last year.

"It's the World War II vets and Korean War vets who have passed," he said.

Northbrook's parade, which in recent years had started in the vicinity of Westmoor school and ended at Village Green Park, instead started on Meadow Road downtown, turned west onto Cherry Lane and ended in front of the school.

"The police asked us to change things up a little bit, so we accommodated," said Tom Kittler, commander of Northbrook George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791. "But we can still recognize and remember our fallen heroes.

"Some guys and gals aren't here today because of the battles they fought for us. And we owe them at least that, to remember them one day of the year, I think, for the freedoms and liberties we enjoy," Kittler said.