Katz Muhl to challenge Carroll for 57th District state representative

Northfield Township Democratic committee person and former Northbrook District 28 school board President Tracy Katz Muhl on Tuesday announced her bid for Illinois state representative for the 57th House District.

Katz Muhl, a Northbrook attorney, could challenge four-term Rep. Jonathan Carroll, also of Northbrook, in the March 19, 2024 primary. The general election will be held Nov. 5, 2024.

Carroll said he planned on running again.

"Tracy's a very strong candidate and I look forward to a spirited election cycle," he said.

The 57th District covers all or parts of Glenview, Northbrook, Northfield, Wilmette, Winnetka, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Glencoe, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights and Wheeling.

Married and a mother of two children, Katz Muhl said among her main concerns are education and inclusive schools, disability access, reproductive rights, gun violence prevention and access to health care.

"Those are things our community is passionate about, and I would like to take those issues further in Springfield," Katz Muhl said.

Katz Muhl was a regional legislative leader for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and she also sat on the board of Angles, a Northfield-based reproductive health clinic and pride youth program.

Katz Muhl also advocated for and provided legal expertise toward the establishment in Northbrook of the Providence Farm extended-care "sober home" for men ages 18-30 who have completed treatment for substance abuse disorders.

She said her ability to bring people together is what gets things done.

"These were all community coalitions that we built, and I've been really proud of the groups of people I've been able to bring together," she said.

Among those who have endorsed Katz Muhl's candidacy are U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider and Jan Schakowsky, state Sen. Laura Fine (9th District), Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Commissioner Scott Britton, Northfield Township Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh, Northbrook Village President Kathryn Ciesla and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

"I bring decades of advocacy reflecting the values of our district and a record of producing real results," Katz Muhl said.