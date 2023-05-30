Man fatally shot by Fox Lake police was upset over relationship, authorities say

A man fatally shot by Fox Lake police officers Sunday night after reportedly threatening them with a knife was upset about a woman visiting another man on her block, police said Tuesday.

"The woman he was seeing ... had been over at the man's house down the street earlier in the evening," Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

Authorities haven't released the dead man's name because they haven't located his next of kin, Lake Coroner Jennifer Banek said. He was a 47-year-old Wauconda resident, authorities have said.

Two Fox Lake police officers had gone to a house on the 0-100 block of Howard Avenue about 11 p.m. Sunday after the man damaged the other man's vehicle and threw a golf club at him, police said.

When he lunged at the officers with a knife, both shot at him and he was fatally wounded, police said.

The woman involved in the dispute was nearby and was accidentally shot, too, Covelli said.

The Wauconda man was declared dead at the scene. He may have been drinking, police have said.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues, Covelli said.