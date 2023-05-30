Man fatally shot by Fox Lake cops was upset about woman visiting another man, police say

A man fatally shot by Fox Lake police officers Sunday night after reportedly threatening them with a knife was upset about a woman visiting another man, police said Tuesday.

"The woman he was seeing ... had been over at the man's house down the street earlier in the evening," Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

The dead man was publicly identified Tuesday as Israel Contreras-Madagan, 47, of Wauconda.

Two Fox Lake police officers had gone to a house on Howard Avenue about 11 p.m. Sunday after Contreras-Madagan damaged the other man's vehicle and threw a golf club at him, police said.

When Contreras-Madagan pulled a knife from a pocket and lunged at the officers with it, both shot at him, killing him, police said.

The woman involved in the dispute was nearby and was accidentally shot in a leg, Covelli said. The wound isn't believed to be life-threatening.

Contreras-Madagan may have been drinking, police have said.

Investigators don't yet know which officer shot Contreras-Madagan and the woman, or if both did, Covelli said. Ballistic test reports are pending and could take weeks to come back, he said.

Preliminary autopsy results revealed Contreras-Madagan died of gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said Tuesday.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues, Covelli said.

One officer has been on the force about three years and the other about two years, Covelli said.