Images: Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in the suburbs

Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in the suburbs from Monday, May 29, 2023.
Attendees honor the playing of taps during the first stop of Naperville's Memorial Day observances at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Renae Rinne of Elgin listens as the roll call of the deceased of local veteran organizations is read during Elgin's Memorial Day observance Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Parade Marshal Rob Holt salutes during the singing of the national anthem during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Charles Memorial Day Parade Color Guard heads up the procession down Main Street on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
Chicagoland North Corvette Club Members Marie Eckert, left, of Arlington Heights, her husband, Greg, right, and Jim Kleinschmidt of Prospect Heights decorate a Corvette with U.S. flags prior to the start of the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald An oversized American flag is carried on Chestnut Avenue durin
John Przekwas bows his head during a prayer at Naperville's Memorial Day observance at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial Monday. Przekwas served in the Navy from 1983-85.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A combined VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43 fire a volley during a rifle salute at Naperville's Memorial Day observance at Veterans Park Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Ingrid Kanady salutes during Naperville's Memorial Day observance at Ss Peter & Paul Cemetery Monday. Kanady served in the Air National Guard from 1997-2017.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Naperville's Memorial Day observance stopped at five locations including Veterans Park Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 43 bugler Rich Yndestad plays taps during Naperville's Memorial Day observance at Naperville Cemetery Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Willa Peabody, 9, with help from her dad U.S. Army Major Chad Peabody, becomes the fifth generation of her family to lay a wreath in memory of those lost during Elgin's Memorial Day observance Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Craig Essick of American Legion Post 57 in Elgin salutes during the playing of taps during Elgin's Memorial Day observance Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Keynote speaker Stanley "Curly" Thompson of Rockford talks about discrimination in the military during Elgin's Memorial Day observance Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 57 Commander Mark Smith listens to a speaker during Elgin's Memorial Day observance Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Mayor David Kaptain delivers the welcome message during Elgin's Memorial Day observance Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Tom Kittler, commander of American Legion Post 791, speaks during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
James Karrol, left, rings a bell each time Chaplain Thomas Mahoney reads the name of a member of American Legion Post 791 who has died during the past year during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mike Lockett of Glenview, a member of American Legion Post 791, salutes during the singing of the national anthem the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Christine Peters, a member of the Glenbrook North High School Marching Band, sings the Star Spangled Banner during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Audience members listen to a speech during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Color guard members Frank Olderr, left, and Kirk Reasoner carry the U.S. flag and the American Legion Post 166 flag, respectively, during the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
P.J. Egebrecht of Glenview claps during passage of the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Members of the Glenbrook South High School Marching Band play during the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Bonnie Gerth sings the Star Spangled Banner during the Glenview Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 166 Rifle Squad members march during the Glenview Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
t. Charles Memorial Day Ceremony keynote speaker Peter Orum, Danish military veteran, speaks of his gratitude to the U.S. and British armed forces who freed his native Denmark from the Nazis, allowing him to grow up free.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
Holly Stone performs with the St. Charles North Marching Band during the St. Charles Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts carry a huge American Flag in the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
Martin Benson, 4 sits on his dad Charlie's shoulders to get a better view during the annual St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
Maggie Schumacher, 9 of St. Charles waves an American Flag during Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
Members of the Honor Guard stand at attention during the St. Charles Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
World War 2 veterans participate in the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network
Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald Fourth from left, Vince Cipolla of Arlington Heights is part o
Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald "We're free because of the brave and the brave are the one
Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald Right, wearing a tiara is Hailey Sullivan of Arlington Heights
Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald Nadine Lussman, who traveled from Switzerland and is a Gold St
Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald Scene from the Village of Arlington Heights' 104th annual Me
Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald From left to right are Nancy Hoffman and identical twin sister