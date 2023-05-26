Glenbrook North principal appointed as Hinsdale District 86 assistant superintendent

Glenbrook North High School Principal Jason Markey, seen at the school's recent Senior Awards Ceremony, has been appointed assistant superintendent for academics at Hinsdale High School District 86. Courtesy of Christina Salonikas/Glenbrook High School District 225

The Hinsdale High School District 86 school board recently approved the appointment of Jason Markey as its next assistant superintendent for academics effective July 1.

Originally from northwest Iowa, Markey has more than 20 years experience as an administrator and teacher in Illinois. He has been principal at Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook since July 2020.

Markey, 47, of Arlington Heights will be succeeding Chris Covino, who after three years with District 86 will become superintendent of LaGrange District 102.

"I definitely am excited to have the opportunity to serve at the district level as an assistant superintendent after serving for 11 years as a high school principal, which has been amazing," Markey said. "It'll be nice to really focus in on teaching and learning, the core of what we do."

Markey's two-year contract comes with a base salary of $200,000, District 86 said.

Before his service at Glenbrook North -- approved on March 16, 2020, the day before Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- Markey was principal for eight years and assistant principal for two years at East Leyden High School.

He also was an assistant principal two years at Woodstock High School. Markey taught social studies for seven years -- five at East Leyden and two at Iowa City High School in his home state.

In 2014, his innovative leadership practices earned him recognition as Digital Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Glenbrook High School District 225 Superintendent Charles Johns said he appreciates Markey's "unwavering professionalism and dedication to the students, staff, and families at Glenbrook North High School."

District 225 will share details of its search for Markey's successor as they become available, a district spokesperson said.