The briefs

Jeremy Bartunek leads a music class at Greenbriar School in Northbrook. He is a quarterfinalist for a Music Educator Grammy Award. Courtesy of Terry Ryan/Northbrook District 28

Jeremy Bartunek, music teacher at Greenbriar School in Northbrook, is a quarterfinalist for the 2024 Music Educator Award from the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

Bartunek is among 212 quarterfinalists nationwide, selected from more than 2,000 nominations. He is the founder and director of the District 28 Children's Choir, which performs locally and in Chicago. He received a Golden Apple Award in 2020.

In this 10th acknowledgment of music teachers by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum, 15 semifinalists will be announced in September. Following that, 10 finalists will be announced, with one recipient chosen before the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Culver's proceeds to aid Glenview History Center

Culver's restaurant at 1727 Waukegan Road will donate 20% of its sales from customers from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to support the Glenview History Center.

Founded in 1965, the History Center is a nonprofit that furthers an appreciation for Glenview history with educational programs and informational services. It maintains the Farmhouse Museum and Hibbard Library, 1121 Waukegan Road, that are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

On Feb. 7, the Village of Glenview approved a resolution to create an intergovernmental agreement between the village and the Glenview Public Library to support the History Center's operations.

The village's role is providing funding and maintenance for the center, which at the time saw "expenses outpacing revenue," the village said.

Land some lunkers at Kids' Fishing Derby

The Northbrook Park District's free Kids' Fishing Derby will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake Shermerville, inside Wood Oaks Green Park, 1150 Sanders Road.

Prizes will be awarded for largest fish, smallest fish, and most fish caught by children in several age ranges.

Fishing rods will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who do not have their own fishing poles. Free bait will be provided.

Fishing licenses for the event are not needed for children younger than 16 years old. Volunteers from the conservation-based Isaak Walton League will be on hand to help.

Registration is on-site only. For more information, call (847) 291-2993 or visit nbparks.org.