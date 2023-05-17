Sign up for Highland Park Strong Half Marathon

Formerly known as the North Shore Classic, a series of running events on Sunday, June 4, including a half-marathon, a 5K run and a mile walk or run has been renamed the Highland Park Strong Half Marathon.

The Highland Park Community Foundation is the charitable partner of the event that will honor the people killed in last year's shooting and will benefit impacted community members.

The half-marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. June 4 at St. Johns and Central avenues. It will run from downtown Highland Park and continue past historic sites in Fort Sheridan before heading back downtown.

The 5K and mile runs will begin beforehand, at 7 a.m., and make a loop around the neighborhood.

There also is a virtual option for those who wish to participate from a distance.

Ventures Endurance has been producing the former North Shore Classic for more than 40 years. The inspiration to choose the Highland Park Community Foundation as Ventures' charitable partner this year came from an idea by Highland Park resident and runner Ali Burnham, according to a news release.

Participants can raise money for the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4 Recovery Fund. Money will be distributed to local organizations dedicated to providing mental health, legal and other services to impacted community members.

At the end of the races, a post-race party with food and refreshments will be held near the finish line at St. Johns Avenue and Elm Place.

Registration for the virtual event ends May 27. Registration for the in-person events will end at noon June 3.

For race details and to register, visit hpstrongrun.com.