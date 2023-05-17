Glenbrook North places fourth in badminton

Glenbrook North finished fourth in the team standings at the badminton state finals May 12-13 at DeKalb High School.

The Spartans split their points between singles and doubles play, 5.5 points in each. Stevenson won the state meet with 16.5 points.

The fifth overall seed entering doubles competition, Glenbrook North's Sydney Stachovic and Vivian Zhao went 5-2 in their matches to score 3.5 points for the Spartans. Stachovic and Zhao reached the semifinals in the consolation bracket before bowing out.

Anna Choi and Katelyn Wu also went 5-2 in doubles, scoring 2 points toward the Spartans total.

In singles, No. 12 seed Jade Huang went 4-2 and scored 3 points, reaching the consolation quarterfinals. Allison Endres scored 2.5 points and was 3-2 in her matches.

That's a no-no

In baseball action on May 11, Glenbrook North senior N.J. Gott, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound pitcher, threw a complete-game no-hitter.

Leading the Spartans past host Glenbrook South in a 7-0 win in Glenview, the right-hander struck out nine batters while walking only two.

Earlier this season, on April 29, Glenbrook South's Brad Crawford and Aidan Splear combined on a no-hitter in a 7-0 win at Deerfield.

Crawford earned the victory, throwing 6 innings of no-hit ball while striking out seven.

Sullivan rings it up

At the Illinois High School Association boys gymnastics state finals last weekend at Hoffman Estates High School, Glenbrook North senior Kian Sullivan tied for third in the rings competition.

Sullivan's score of 8.9500 tied him with Mundelein junior Braeden Katz, behind champion Nate Mabry of Hersey (9.5500), a sophomore, and Lake Park junior Karl Vachlin (9.4500).