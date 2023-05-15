Meet the suburban spellers heading to the Scripps national bee

Vishrut Kinikar of Cary Junior High School competes in the McHenry County Regional Office of Education's 2023 spelling bee on March 22 at McHenry County College's Luecht Auditorium in Crystal Lake. He now is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this month. Gregory Shaver/gshaver@shawmedia.com

Four suburban spellers who won regional contests now will compete for the coveted championship at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this month.

Meet our young contenders:

• Srinidhi Rao, 13, of Hinsdale, a seventh-grader at Hinsdale Middle School.

• Francis Nnodi, 14, of Carpentersville, an eighth-grader at St. Catherine of Siena School in West Dundee.

• Vishrut Kinikar, 13, of Cary, a seventh-grader at Cary Junior High School.

• Daphne Gil, 14, an eighth-grader at Alan B. Shepard Middle School in Deerfield.

Language rules

Srinidhi has been to nationals twice, previously competing as a third-grader in 2019, when she tied for 51st place, and as a fifth-grader in 2021, tying for 111th place.

"She could spell (complex words) when she was in the high chair," said her mom, Leelaa Rao, a portfolio manager.

Srinidhi studies words from the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, practicing two to three hours during weekdays and five to six hours over weekends, while her mom quizzes her.

"She hardly goes to sleep," Leelaa Rao said.

Srinidhi was only 9 at her first time at nationals, 11 on her second attempt. Though taking the Scripps stage still makes her nervous, Srinidhi hopes her third time will be a charm.

"I'll do my best," she said. "I am working very hard. I understand language rules better. I'm making it a point to learn the definitions of the words. I'm learning so much about different cultures, religions and subjects -- medicine, botany, zoology, astronomy and many more."

First-timers

It's Francis' first time qualifying for the national spelling bee.

He started preparing for it a few months ago.

"This year is the first year our school started doing spelling bees," he said. "It started off with our class spelling bee, and I just wanted to try my best. So I kept (competing)."

Francis says he's not really passionate about spelling and his favorite subject is social studies.

"I think it's a great accomplishment," he said. "It's hard for me to believe that I've gotten this far. I have a good memory."

Though nervous about competing on a national stage, Francis also is excited about the experience. His parents, Adolphus and Catherine, will be cheering him on from the sidelines.

"They are excited," Francis said.

Vishrut has multiple school spelling bee wins under his belt since third grade, and he won the McHenry County spelling bee for the first time this year.

"It feels really great," Vishrut told the Northwest Herald. "I studied a lot to win this."

He is the county's first representative in a couple of years at nationals.

Aside from spelling, Vishrut's passions include math and physics. He also loves reading, playing the guitar and chess.

Daphne's path to nationals came after she successively won her class, school, sectional and regional bees this year.

She is fluent in Hebrew and has been scouring the Scripps' sprawling word list in preparation for her first trip to nationals.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee champion takes home a $50,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy, according to the contest website.

Bee preliminaries will begin at 8 a.m. May 30; quarterfinals at 7 a.m. May 31; semifinals at 7 p.m. May 31; and finals at 7 p.m. June 1. All rounds of the competition will air live on ION Television.

Seeking mentors

