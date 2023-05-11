Lisle police investigate shooting of man
Updated 5/11/2023 3:05 PM
Lisle police are investigating the shooting of a man that happened early Wednesday morning.
A 911 caller reported a gunshot at 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Robin Lane. They learned the 29-year-old victim had left before officers arrived. The man was being treated for a non-life-threatening wound at a hospital.
Police say there appears to be no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident, including surveillance or doorbell video, is asked to contact investigators at (630) 271-4200.
