Shore Community Services' leader to receive humanitarian award

Natalie Romano, board president of Shore Community Services, will receive the Thomas & Lois Lloyd Humanitarian Award at Shore's spring benefit.

The award is named after the founders of the 72-year-old agency, whose mission is to benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through educational, residential and vocational training and related programs.

The Lloyds began this work in 1949 as an informal organization to provide services for their daughter, Patty, and other children in the basement of their Evanston home. Two years later, they incorporated as a nonprofit.

Shore now is located at 8350 Laramie Ave., Skokie, the former site of the Skokie Police Department. Shore Community Services serves nearly 400 children and adults with disabilities from 18 North Shore communities.

As Romano was instrumental in overseeing the acquisition and renovation of the Lois Lloyd Center, the theme of the spring benefit is "Transformations."

"Being a part of Shore has been a true joy," Romano said. "Though we have met many obstacles championing individuals with disabilities, I can't think of a group of people, other than my own children, that I'd rather fight for."

Romano joined Shore's volunteer board of directors in 2004. She was elected board president in 2012, and in 2021 was listed by Crain's Chicago Business among its "Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders."

For 25 years, she has been an associate portfolio manager for Romano & Brothers Co.

"It almost goes without saying that Natalie is a great leader. She is also a selfless collaborator, an innovative thinker, and genuinely thrives on helping and inspiring others to be their best," said Shore Community Services CEO Alexis India Alm.

"I am so grateful to have had the privilege to know and work for Natalie. It's been an honor to have served my seven years as CEO of Shore Community Services with Natalie as our board president," Alm said.

Shore's adult programming includes an affiliation with TrueNorth, whose Leadership Council includes representatives from Glenview District 34, Northbrook districts 27 and 28, Northbrook-Glenview District 30, West Northfield District 31, New Trier High School District 203 and Glenbrook High School District 225.

"Transformations" will be held at 6 p.m. May 18 at North Shore Country Club in Glenview. Tickets are $250 per person or $2,250 for a table of 10 including beverages, hors d'oeuvres, dinner and entertainment by the Neil Carson Band. There is also an online auction and raffle.

For information on Shore Community Services and tickets to the spring benefit, visit shoreservices.org.